Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,061,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 595,485 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.10% of Cerus worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 322,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $411.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

