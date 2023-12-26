Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

