Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.70. 68,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,041. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.