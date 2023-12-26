Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VUG traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.17. The company had a trading volume of 210,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,231. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.05. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

