Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 577,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

