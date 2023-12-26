Caprock Group LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.35. 204,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,867. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

