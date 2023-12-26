The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $381.69. 160,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,465. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.55 and its 200 day moving average is $332.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.