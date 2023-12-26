Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.13. The stock had a trading volume of 58,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,248. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.41. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $350.97.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

