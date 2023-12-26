LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 165,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

