LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last three months. 9.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $356.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.24. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

