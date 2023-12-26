Caprock Group LLC Sells 772 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 0.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,206. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

