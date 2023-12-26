LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

