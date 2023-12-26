Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

