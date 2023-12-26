Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$23.38 million for the quarter.
