First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

FCR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The business had revenue of C$168.88 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

