First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 49,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.36. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. The company had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1115926 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First National Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 125,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,763,882.84. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 455,681 shares of company stock worth $15,827,223. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.