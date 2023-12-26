Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE SES traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6550445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

