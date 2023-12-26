New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ NYMTN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.
About New York Mortgage Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.