General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

GE traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.38. 391,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.09. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $128.03.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

