Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (PONT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PONT remained flat at $467.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average of $464.77. Pontiac Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
