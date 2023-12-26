Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Centerspace has a payout ratio of -2,654.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

CSR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 6,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,501. The company has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centerspace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

