Lennox International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
Shares of LII stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,462. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $451.31. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.65.
In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.40.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
