Lennox International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of LII stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,462. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $451.31. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.65.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.40.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

