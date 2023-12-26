The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on January 15th

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
OTCMKTS FSDK remained flat at $68.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $68.30.
About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.