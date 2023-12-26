CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CCLDO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.
About CareCloud
