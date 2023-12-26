Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. 606,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

