First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 23,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,713. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

