Holland Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,692 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 265,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

