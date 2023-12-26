Holland Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. 84,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,165. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

