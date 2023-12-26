Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.94. 511,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,927. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
