Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $292.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

