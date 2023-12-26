iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

