Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Aspiriant LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $147,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average of $161.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

