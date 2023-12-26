ASD Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,296.61 or 1.00023880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00169792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04479617 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,260,729.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.