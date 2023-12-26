KRYZA Exchange Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $300.09 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. KRYZA Exchange has a total market capitalization of $300.09 million and $34.48 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.03799869 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

