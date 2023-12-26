Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 938 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 150,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

