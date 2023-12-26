Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. State Street Corp increased its position in Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tellurian by 269.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,378,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 19,373,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,847,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

(Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.