Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 141,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $94.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

