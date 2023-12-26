Epiq Partners LLC Sells 15,052 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 823,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 284.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000.

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.06 on Tuesday, reaching 14.77. 204,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 201,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,445,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately 151,884,107.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,166,221 shares of company stock worth $44,052,518 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

