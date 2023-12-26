Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

