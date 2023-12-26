DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,895 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.10% of DermTech worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triatomic Management LP grew its position in shares of DermTech by 159.5% during the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 401,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 20.7% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 253.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 100.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Trading Up 0.6 %

DMTK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 304,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.38. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.44.

About DermTech

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 765.84% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. Research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

