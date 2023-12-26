46,626 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 2.9% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 320,965 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 131,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS UAUG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.