Epiq Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 727,249 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

