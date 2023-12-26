Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 361,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

