O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,799 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 6.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE HCC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. 42,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,418. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

