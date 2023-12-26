O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises about 4.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Loews worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.0 %

L traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. 53,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

