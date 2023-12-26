O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 4.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 484,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,991. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

