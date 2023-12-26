O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Lazard accounts for approximately 3.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 37,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

