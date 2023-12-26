M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 2.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,632. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

