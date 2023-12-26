GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,547 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International makes up 2.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.60% of GrafTech International worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 716,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 9,256,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 722,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 665,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,200. The company has a market cap of $541.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 745,555 shares of company stock worth $1,687,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

