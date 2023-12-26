Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 752,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,058. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

